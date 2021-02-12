Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Boston 0 1 0 — 1 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Boston, Ritchie 5 (Krejci, Lauzon), 9:27. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Boston 6-18-6_30. N.Y. Rangers 10-6-5_21. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6. Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-0-1 (21 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 3-4-1 (30-29). A_0 (18,006). T_2:32. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Tony Sericolo. More for youSportsChristyn Williams bounces back as No. 2 UConn beats...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn at Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges