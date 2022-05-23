Boston 102, Miami 82

Butler 3-14 0-0 6, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-5 3-5 9, Lowry 1-6 0-0 3, Strus 0-7 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 5-10 0-1 12, Robinson 5-11 0-0 14, Dedmon 3-4 0-0 7, Yurtseven 1-2 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-16 5-8 23, Vincent 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 30-90 8-14 82.
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
