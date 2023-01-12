Boston 109, Brooklyn 98

Tatum 7-22 4-4 20, Williams 4-8 4-4 12, Williams III 4-7 0-0 8, Smart 4-12 6-7 16, White 5-10 1-2 15, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 5-5 0-0 11, Brogdon 7-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-86 15-17 109.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling