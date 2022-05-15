Boston 109, Milwaukee 81

G.Antetokounmpo 10-26 4-6 25, Matthews 1-5 1-2 3, Lopez 6-12 2-2 15, Allen 0-6 1-2 1, Holiday 9-21 3-4 21, Nwora 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 4-9 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-6 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vildoza 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-90 11-16 81.
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
Recommended