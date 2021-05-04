Skip to main content
Boston 11, Detroit 7

Detroit Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 38 11 14 10
Grossman lf 3 0 3 3 Hernández cf 3 2 1 1
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 1
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 3 2 1
Schoop 1b 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 2
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 Vázquez c 5 1 3 2
Ramos c 5 1 1 0 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 1
W.Castro 2b 3 2 1 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0
Jones cf 4 1 1 3 Renfroe rf 4 2 3 2
Reyes rf 4 2 3 1 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Detroit 020 014 000 7
Boston 431 011 01x 11

E_Fulmer (1), Vázquez 2 (4), Dalbec (4). DP_Detroit 1, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 6. 2B_Grossman (4), Reyes (3), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (5). HR_Jones (2), Verdugo (4), Bogaerts (6), Renfroe (3), Hernández (4). SB_Grossman (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer L,1-2 2-3 4 4 2 1 0
Lange 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Norris 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 1 1 1 0 0
Alexander 2 2 1 1 0 2
Cisnero 1 2 1 1 0 1
Boston
Pivetta W,4-0 5 6 3 3 2 8
Brice 1-3 3 4 4 0 0
Andriese H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,6 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hernandez H,5 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Barnes S,7-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Brice (W.Castro). WP_Norris, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:38. A_4,677 (37,755).