Boston 112, Washington 94

Avdija 2-4 1-2 6, Kuzma 3-13 2-2 9, Porzingis 8-16 1-2 17, Beal 4-16 2-2 12, Morris 1-7 1-1 3, Gibson 3-4 0-0 7, Gill 4-6 2-2 10, Hachimura 5-12 2-4 13, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Gafford 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 2-8 0-1 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-4 0-0 6, Schakel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 11-16 94.

BOSTON (112)

Brown 7-18 6-6 24, Tatum 8-15 2-2 23, Horford 2-7 0-0 5, Smart 2-6 2-2 7, White 2-6 0-0 5, Hauser 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Brogdon 6-12 8-8 23, Pritchard 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 36-79 19-20 112.

Washington 15 32 21 26 94
Boston 34 24 29 25 112

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-32 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4), Boston 21-47 (Tatum 5-10, Brown 4-9, Brogdon 3-5, Hauser 3-5, Williams 2-3, Kornet 1-1, White 1-2, Horford 1-5, Smart 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Pritchard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 52 (Porzingis 13), Boston 47 (Brown 10). Assists_Washington 22 (Beal 8), Boston 29 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Boston 15. A_19,156 (18,624)

