Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Tatum 11-24 5-6 30, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Horford 11-14 3-4 30, Brown 5-11 6-6 18, Smart 8-13 0-0 18, Theis 0-5 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-2 0-0 0, White 4-6 2-2 11. Totals 42-84 18-20 116.
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
- Shelton on a mission after reaching state quarterfinals
Recommended