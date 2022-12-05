Boston 116, Toronto 110

Brown 9-22 3-4 22, Tatum 11-24 4-5 31, Griffin 5-6 3-5 13, Smart 7-14 0-2 18, White 2-6 4-4 9, Hauser 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Kornet 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 44-90 15-21 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling