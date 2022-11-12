Boston 117, Detroit 108

Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling