Boston 12, Texas 10
|Boston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|12
|14
|10
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|DeShields cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|G.Hernández rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Calhoun lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Santana 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Heineman rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|M.Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|411
|240
|000
|—
|12
|Texas
|410
|022
|100
|—
|10
E_Odor (14), Santana (15). DP_Boston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Boston 6, Texas 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (27), Moreland (17), Devers (51), Andrus (27), Kiner-Falefa (12). 3B_DeShields (4). HR_Betts (29), Odor (28). SF_Bogaerts (5), G.Hernández (1), Andrus 2 (10), Santana (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodríguez W,19-6
|5
|11
|7
|7
|3
|6
|Walden
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cashner H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barnes H,26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Workman S,16-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Vólquez
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Jurado L,7-11
|3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Martin
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S.Kelley
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Springs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jurado pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.
WP_Rodríguez, Cashner, Vólquez(2), Martin, S.Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, John Libka; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Will Little.
T_3:59. A_23,341 (49,115).
