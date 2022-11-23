Boston 125, Dallas 112

Bullock 2-6 0-0 5, Finney-Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Powell 0-0 1-2 1, Dinwiddie 6-8 1-2 15, Doncic 17-28 5-9 42, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 10-14 4-5 26, McGee 2-2 1-1 5, Hardaway Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Pinson 1-1 0-0 2, Campazzo 0-0 1-2 1, Green 1-4 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 13-21 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling