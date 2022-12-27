Boston 126, Houston 102

Martin Jr. 6-10 4-4 17, Smith Jr. 2-10 0-0 6, Sengun 0-3 0-0 0, Green 11-22 3-3 28, Porter Jr. 8-18 4-5 22, Eason 2-9 0-0 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Fernando 2-3 0-0 4, Christopher 0-2 1-2 1, Mathews 2-6 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 38-95 12-14 102.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling