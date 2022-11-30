Boston 134, Miami 121

Martin 4-9 0-0 10, Strus 7-12 4-4 23, Adebayo 10-19 2-2 23, Herro 9-17 2-2 22, Lowry 6-14 1-1 14, Haslem 0-2 0-0 0, Highsmith 6-9 0-0 16, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Vincent 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-90 9-9 121.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling