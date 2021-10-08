Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Hernández 3 (3), Martinez (1). HR_Bogaerts (1), Verdugo (1), Hernández (1), Martinez (1), Devers (1), Luplow (1), Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale 1 4 5 5 1 2 Houck W,1-0 5 2 1 1 0 5 Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 1 0 0 2 1

Tampa Bay Baz 2 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 McHugh L,0-1 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Wisler 1 2 2 2 0 1 Robertson 1 1 0 0 1 1 Wacha 2 2-3 9 6 6 0 4 Chargois 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Wacha.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Greg Gibson; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Brian Knight.

T_3:56. A_37,616 (25,000).