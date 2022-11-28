Boston 140, Charlotte 105

McDaniels 9-12 2-2 24, Washington 5-9 3-4 16, Plumlee 2-5 0-2 4, Maledon 4-13 2-2 11, Oubre Jr. 11-18 0-1 22, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-7 0-0 2, McGowens 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 42-86 10-15 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling