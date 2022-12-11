Boston 3, Vegas 1

Boston 0 1 2 \u2014 3 Vegas 1 0 0 \u2014 1 First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 10 (Stephenson, Hutton), 4:03 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Pastrnak, Clifton), 3:54. Third Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Zacha, Hall), 2:10. 4, Boston, Coyle 8 (Forbort), 9:04. Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-9_27. Vegas 5-12-14_31. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 4. Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 16-1-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Thompson 13-7-0 (27-24). A_18,114 (17,367). T_2:28. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz.