Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 3, Washington 1

Boston 0 2 1 3
Washington 0 0 1 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Reilly), 2:28. 2, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Reilly, Pastrnak), 14:05.

Third Period_3, Washington, Sheary 1 (Orlov, Oshie), 0:11. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3, 12:25.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-4-6_19. Washington 10-20-11_41.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 4-1-0 (41 shots-40 saves). Washington, Samsonov 0-3-0 (19-16).

A_5,333 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

More for you