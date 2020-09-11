https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Boston-4-Tampa-Bay-3-15558637.php
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Arozarena dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kiermaier ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|002
|010
|100
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
E_Dalbec (1). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Meadows (7). HR_Devers (10), Dalbec (6), Renfroe (7), B.Lowe (11). SB_Margot 2 (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Kickham
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Weber W,1-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Springs H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brasier H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barnes S,5-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks L,4-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Curtiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Kickham 2 (Brosseau,Smith). WP_Weber, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:22.
