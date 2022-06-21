Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 31 5 8 5
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0
Báez ss 5 2 3 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 Martinez dh 3 0 0 1
Haase c 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0
Greene cf 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 3
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
W.Castro rf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Detroit 101 010 001 4
Boston 100 300 10x 5

DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Boston 3. 2B_Vázquez (12). 3B_Báez (1). HR_Báez (5), Schoop (6), Story (11), Vázquez (4). SF_Martinez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Brieske L,1-6 5 6 4 4 0 4
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chafin 1 1 1 1 0 0
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Hill W,3-4 5 7 3 3 2 6
Brasier H,6 2 1 0 0 0 0
Danish H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Strahm H,8 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Schreiber S,2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Danish (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:53. A_29,168 (37,755).

