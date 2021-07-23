Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

E_Wade (3). LOB_New York 6, Boston 8. 2B_Hernández (23). SB_Torres (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Torres (2), Gardner (5), Hernández (4), Renfroe (6). S_Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 Romano, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Luetge, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 Cessa, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Green, BS, 3-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 Kriske, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1

Boston Houck 4 2-3 2 1 0 2 8 Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino 1 1 2 2 2 1 Rios 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes, W, 5-2 1 0 1 0 0 1

WP_Montgomery, Kriske(4).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:48. A_34,761 (37,755).