Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 8, Boston 2. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Torres (12), Verdugo (20), Renfroe (17), Hernández (24). 3B_Sánchez (1). HR_Odor (12). SB_Torres (10), Stanton (1). SF_Bogaerts (6). S_Gardner (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Germán 7 1 1 1 1 10 Loaisiga L,7-4 0 4 4 4 0 0 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Pérez 6 6 3 3 2 6 Rios 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Workman W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 0 Barnes S,21-25 1 1 0 0 0 0

Germán pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Loaisiga pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Rios (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:50. A_32,009 (37,755).