Boston 5, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dubon ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ystrzemski ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Holt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gerber rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Belt ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adames 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|021
|—
|4
|Boston
|230
|000
|00x
|—
|5
E_Dubon (4), Yastrzemski (4), M.Hernández (1), Owings (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, Boston 10. 2B_Pillar (36), Benintendi (40), Owings (2), Holt (13). SF_Longoria (4).
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner L,9-8
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|E.Rodríguez W,17-6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Walden
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Barnes H,24
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Workman S,14-20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:17. A_35,816 (37,731).
