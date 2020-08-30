Boston 5, Washington 3

Washington Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 11 2 Totals 32 5 9 5 Turner ss 5 1 5 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Soto lf 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Kendrick dh 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 3 Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Pillar rf 3 2 2 1 a-Harrison ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 b-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0 Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0

Washington 003 000 000 — 3 Boston 310 100 00x — 5

E_Mazza (1), Devers (9). DP_Washington 1, Boston 1. LOB_Washington 14, Boston 3. 2B_Turner 2 (10), Martinez (10), Bogaerts (7). 3B_Pillar (2). HR_Bogaerts (7), Pillar (4). SB_Verdugo (3), Bogaerts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sánchez, L, 1-4 5 8 5 5 0 4 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Mazza 2 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 Hernandez 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Valdez, H, 2 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 Brice, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Osich, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1

Sánchez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:25.