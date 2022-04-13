Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 38 7 11 7
Hernández cf 5 2 2 2 Reyes rf 4 0 1 1
Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 Meadows lf 4 0 2 1
Story 2b 5 0 2 1 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 1
Martinez dh 2 2 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 5 2 2 0 Haase dh 5 1 1 1
Arroyo ss 4 0 1 0 Castro ss 4 2 2 0
Verdugo lf 2 0 1 1 Torkelson 1b 4 1 2 2
Vázquez c 4 1 0 1 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 5 1 2 3 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1
Boston 001 600 200 9
Detroit 100 010 230 7

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Boston 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (2), Hernández (3), Devers (3), Dalbec (1), Verdugo (1), Candelario (2). HR_Hernández (1), Schoop (1), Baddoo (1), Torkelson (1). SF_Verdugo (1), Vázquez (1). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,1-0 5 4 2 2 1 6
M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Crawford 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Diekman H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Robles S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Ed.Rodriguez L,0-1 3 2-3 5 7 2 3 5
García 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Hutchison 2 4 2 2 2 0
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Diekman (Meadows).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:51. A_10,522 (41,083).