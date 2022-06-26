Boston-Cleveland Runs

Red sox third. Jarren Duran singles to shallow right field. Rafael Devers singles to shallow center field. Jarren Duran to second. J.D. Martinez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second. Jarren Duran scores. Throwing error by Andres Gimenez. Xander Bogaerts lines out to left center field to Ernie Clement. Alex Verdugo singles to shallow center field. J.D. Martinez to second. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Verdugo out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 1, Guardians 0.