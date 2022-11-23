Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42

Allen 0-4 2-2 2, Berger 8-12 1-2 17, Cross 0-4 0-0 0, Flanagan 2-8 1-2 6, Power-Cassidy 3-13 1-2 9, Cahalan 0-1 0-0 0, Donnelly 1-5 1-2 4, Huber 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 16-53 6-10 42
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling