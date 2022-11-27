Boston College 53, Rhode Island 49

Bilau 1-5 3-6 5, Freeman 9-20 1-3 21, Leggett 3-15 4-6 10, Martin 2-8 2-2 6, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 0, Weston 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Tchikou 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 10-17 49.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling