Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 5-13 0-2 11, Dusell 2-7 0-0 5, Maldonado 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 4-9 0-0 9, Foster 2-3 3-4 7, Reynolds 3-4 2-2 8, Kyman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 19-48 5-8 48.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling