Boston College 64, Northeastern 59

Gakdeng 3-8 0-0 6, Lacey 4-10 0-0 11, Mair 1-4 2-4 4, Todd 3-8 2-2 9, Waggoner 7-15 4-6 18, VanTimmeren 2-4 0-0 4, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 3-9 5-6 12, Totals 23-59 13-18 64
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling