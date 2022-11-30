Boston College 75, Rutgers 61

Cornwell 1-2 3-4 5, Lafayette 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 3-5 4-4 11, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Sidibe 2-11 1-2 5, Bates 4-7 0-0 12, Smikle 3-9 4-6 11, Streeter 3-6 2-2 11, Totals 19-48 14-18 61
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling