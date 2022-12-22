Boston College 86, CCSU 35

Kenefick 2-5 0-0 4, Rohkohl 2-4 1-2 5, Jenkins 2-8 2-2 7, Lanpher 1-4 1-2 3, Toppin 1-9 2-2 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bastida 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 2-4 0-0 5, Pizzitola 0-0 0-0 0, Sentance 0-1 0-0 0, Bruen 0-1 0-0 0, Napoli 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Totals 12-47 8-10 35
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling