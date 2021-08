Red sox first. Jarren Duran grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Rafael Devers pops out to shortstop to Jeimer Candelario. Xander Bogaerts reaches on error to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jeimer Candelario. J.D. Martinez singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base to Harold Castro.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Tigers 0.

Red sox second. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Marwin Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shallow center field, Harold Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Franchy Cordero singles to left field. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera homers to right field. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Richards to Franchy Cordero. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Harold Castro strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Tigers 1.

Tigers fourth. Robbie Grossman singles to shortstop. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Robbie Grossman to second. Jeimer Candelario walks. Miguel Cabrera to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Harold Castro out on a sacrifice fly to Alex Verdugo. Robbie Grossman scores. Willi Castro grounds out to first base, Franchy Cordero to Garrett Richards.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Tigers 2.

Tigers fifth. Derek Hill walks. Akil Baddoo doubles to deep center field. Derek Hill scores. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman walks. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield. Robbie Grossman out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Red sox 2.

Tigers seventh. Derek Hill called out on strikes. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop doubles to left field. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Red sox 2.