Mets second. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. James McCann strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Bobby Dalbec homers to center field. Garrett Richards grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Kike Hernandez flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Rafael Devers singles to shortstop. J.D. Martinez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Mets 1.

Red sox sixth. Kike Hernandez doubles to right field. Rafael Devers singles to shallow left field. Kike Hernandez scores. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop. Rafael Devers out at second. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shallow infield, David Peterson to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Mets 1.