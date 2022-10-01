Boston-Toronto Runs

Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Danny Jansen singles to left field. Raimel Tapia to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Danny Jansen to second. Raimel Tapia scores. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Danny Jansen out at third. Bo Bichette singles to right field. George Springer to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Red sox 0.