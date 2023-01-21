Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

Dike 3-4 1-7 7, Faure 2-2 2-2 6, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Kuzemka 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, V.Ilic 3-5 0-1 6, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Commander 1-1 1-3 3, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling