Boston U. 72, Marist 70

Zink 2-5 2-4 6, Brewster 1-5 0-0 2, Harper 0-5 0-0 0, Tynen 3-7 6-8 12, Whyte 9-13 2-2 25, Brittain-Watts 5-8 2-2 16, Morales 2-5 0-0 6, Chimezie 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Tate 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-16 72.

MARIST (4-5)

Cooley 2-6 1-2 6, Ingo 2-4 1-2 5, Gardner 6-12 6-6 20, Harris 7-17 2-4 23, Brickner 4-10 2-2 10, Daughtry 2-6 0-0 4, Salton 1-4 0-0 2, Farris 0-3 0-0 0, Belton 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 12-16 70.

Halftime_Boston U. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 12-24 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3), Marist 10-30 (Harris 7-16, Gardner 2-4, Cooley 1-5, Brickner 0-1, Daughtry 0-1, Farris 0-1, Salton 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 36 (Whyte 8), Marist 31 (Gardner 9). Assists_Boston U. 13 (Brittain-Watts 6), Marist 14 (Gardner 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 15, Marist 11. A_991 (3,200).

