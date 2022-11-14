Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51

Phang 1-3 0-1 2, Davis 1-2 0-2 2, Rasberry 5-19 0-2 13, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Zangerle 6-17 1-2 15, Duke 1-6 0-2 2, Fiorito 2-6 0-0 4, T.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw-Glen 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Botolino 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-64 3-11 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling