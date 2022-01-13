Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 65-45 win over Aggies PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 9:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and No. 1 South Carolina used a third-quarter surge to put away Texas A&M 65-45 on Thursday night.
Boston had already tied the program best with nine consecutive double-doubles last time out and moved on top when she grabbed her 10th rebound 17 minutes into the game. She already had 15 points.