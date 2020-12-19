Boutte's record day lifts LSU past Ole Miss, 53-48 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 8:37 p.m.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts after making a touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs after a reception against Mississippi defensive back Jakorey Hawkins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
LSU cornerback Jay Ward (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after intercepting a ball intended for Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) scores against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) jumps in an attempt to score against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) makes an interception against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) slides for a gain against LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, right, talks to wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving, and his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 remaining lifted the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral quickly drove the Rebels into LSU territory in the final minute, but his sixth turnover of the game on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye ended the threat and allowed the Tigers (5-5) to avoid their first losing season since 1999.