Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 9:50 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New number, new day, new time, same result for Hendrick Motorsports.
Alex Bowman and William Byron swept the front row Wednesday night in qualifying for the Daytona 500, giving Hendrick its 14th pole and sixth in the last seven years. Hendrick's engine-building wing has seven straight poles because it powers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last year's pole-winner.