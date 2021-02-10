Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2 Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 10:01 p.m.
1 of15 Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) celebrate Marchand's overtime winning goal against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) leaves the ice following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The Boston Bruins celebrate the overtime winning goal by Brad Marchand (63) against the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) chat during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) falls over Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) falls over Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) chat during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) falls over Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) falls over Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) falls over Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.
Marchand beat goalie Alexander Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.