Bradley banks in game-winner to lift Cal past Washington

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime, lifting California to a 61-58 win over Washington on Saturday night.

Bradley finished with 17 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Bears (8-8, 2-1 Pac-12) to their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Grant Anticevich added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 10.

Jaden McDaniels had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Washington. The Huskies (11-6, 1-3) rallied from 10 down in the final 12 minutes of the second half but made only one basket in overtime.

Bradley scored on a left-handed layup with 1:35 left in overtime to give Cal a two-point lead. The two teams traded misses before Nahziah Carter made two of three free throws that made it 58-all with 34.2 seconds left after being fouled taking a 3-pointer by Anticevich.

Bradley, Cal’s leading scorer this season, got the ball and dribbled the clock down before taking the game-winning shot above the arc. The ball banked in as the crowd at Haas Pavilion erupted.

Both teams missed a shot to win at the end of regulation. Anticevich missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Carter’s 3 at the buzzer fell short and hit the front of the rim.

California guard Matt Bradley (20) hits the winning basket in overtime against Washington forward Jaden McDaniels (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. less California guard Matt Bradley (20) hits the winning basket in overtime against Washington forward Jaden McDaniels (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, ... more Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, AP Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Bradley banks in game-winner to lift Cal past Washington 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Neither team shot well early but California pulled away late in the first half. Anticevich hit a 3-pointer and then a jumper before Austin made a jumper to give Cal a 28-20 lead at the break.

Washington made only seven shots in the first half, five of them 3’s,

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies grabbed 44 rebounds and outhustled the Bears for much of the second half but shot 18 of 61 (29.5 %) for the game. They were especially cold in overtime, making one of their four attempts.

California: Back-to-back conference wins following a loss to Stanford is a definite step forward for Mark Fox’s program. The Bears limited their turnovers and played good defense for most of the game.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

California: Play at USC on Thursday.

_

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25