Brady, Mahomes have mastered the art of avoiding the sack DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 3:32 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. On Feb. 7, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers. In Tampa, of all places. Against Tom Brady, of all people. Only twice since the Patriots pulled off the last repeat in the 2003 and 2004 season has a champion gotten back to the big game. Seattle failed in 2014 against New England, no less; remember Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception? and the Patriots in 2017, the Super Bowl featuring the Philly Special. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson, right, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Ali Marpet after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
No matter how many times Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might find themselves pressured by a pass rusher during the Super Bowl on Sunday, there's an exceptionally strong chance that they'll find a way to throw the ball before they're thrown for a loss.
There are few quarterbacks in NFL history who've minimized sacks as much as Brady and Mahomes, one of the few ties that bind these superstars at opposite ends of their career arcs with significantly different playing styles.