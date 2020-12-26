Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 4:26 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.