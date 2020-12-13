Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 4:34 p.m.
1 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) pulls in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady after getting in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Chris Jones (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line to score on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) knocks the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Gladney was called for a penalty on the play. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) after Miller caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.