Branford took a 2-0 lead and then won a 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 24-27, 15-3) decision over Shelton in girls’ volleyball on Monday.

Allie Bretz (4 aces 13 kills 29 assists), Lily Stockwell (2 aces 18 digs 9 kills), Paige Kelly (15 kills 4 blocks) Marcia Johnson (40 digs 5 kills) and Jenna DeFrancesco (6 aces 10 digs 5 kills 5 blocks) led Branford, now 4-1.

Julia Krijsman had 12 kills and 28 digs in the for Shelton (1-4). Esther Park had 18 digs, three kills and an ace. Rebekkah Hurlbert had four blocks, three kills and two aces.