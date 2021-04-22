Branford tops Shelton for first boys tennis win

Branford defeated Shelton 7-0 in boys’ tennis on Thursday. Branford 7, Shelton 0 (At Shelton) Singles 1. Josh Berdon def. Carson Rhodes, (6-2) (6-0) 2. Matt Gandioso def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-4) (7-6) 3. William Mollow def. Archit Bhargava, (6-3) (6-0) 4. Declan Ross def. Edward Granados, (6-0) (6-0) Doubles 1. Justin Fatheree & Alec Aceves Acosta def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-3) (1-6) (10-4) 2. Ayush Sharma & Luke Baylis def. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein, (7-5) (6-4) 3. Matt Law & Adam Albrecht def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-4) (6-0) Records: Branford 1-4; Shelton 0-6 More for youSportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...SportsMorgan Valley on leaving Hartford for UConn: Returning to...By Mike Anthony