Branford tops Shelton for first boys tennis win

Branford defeated Shelton 7-0 in boys’ tennis on Thursday.

Branford 7, Shelton 0

(At Shelton)

Singles

1. Josh Berdon def. Carson Rhodes, (6-2) (6-0)

2. Matt Gandioso def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-4) (7-6)

3. William Mollow def. Archit Bhargava, (6-3) (6-0)

4. Declan Ross def. Edward Granados, (6-0) (6-0)

Doubles

1. Justin Fatheree & Alec Aceves Acosta def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-3) (1-6) (10-4)

2. Ayush Sharma & Luke Baylis def. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein, (7-5) (6-4)

3. Matt Law & Adam Albrecht def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-4) (6-0)

Records: Branford 1-4; Shelton 0-6

