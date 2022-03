PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clifton Moore blocked a Taylor Funk jumper with 48 seconds left, drew a foul and knocked down the game-winning free throw to lift La Salle to a 49-48 win over Saint Joseph's on Wednesday night.

Khalil Brantley came off the bench to tally 11 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 48-48 with 1:27 to play.