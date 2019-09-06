Brantley homers in 13th, Astros rally past Mariners 11-9

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, right, watches his game-winning two-run home run along with Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola, center, during the 13th inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 11-9. less Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, right, watches his game-winning two-run home run along with Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola, center, during the 13th inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Brantley homers in 13th, Astros rally past Mariners 11-9 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Houston Astros an 11-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night in a game they trailed by seven runs.

Houston rookie Kyle Tucker hit his first major league homer in the sixth and tied the score 9-all in the 12th with an RBI single. Josh Reddick also went deep for the AL West leaders, who were down 7-0 in the second.

Kyle Seager homered twice, including a tiebreaking shot in the top of the 12th, and rookie Aaron Nola had two home runs and a season-high five RBIs for Seattle.

Matt Wisler (3-4) walked Jake Marisnick leading off the 13th before Brantley launched a drive to right-center.

Josh James (5-0) struck out five in two innings for the win.

Seager connected off James with one out in the 12th to put the Mariners up 9-8.

Yuli Gurriel walked with one out in the bottom half and was replaced by speedy pinch-runner Myles Straw. He advanced to second on a groundout before scoring on Tucker's single to tie it again.

James then struck out the side in the 13th.

The Mariners opened a 7-0 lead thanks largely to the worst start of the season by Wade Miley. But the Astros chipped away by scoring one in the second, two in the third and two in the sixth. They trailed 8-5 in the eighth before Jose Altuve hit a two-run triple off Sam Tuivailala. Brantley hit a sacrifice fly that scored Altuve to tie it 8-all.

Dan Altavilla struck out the side in the ninth to send it to the 10th.

Neither team got a hit in the 10th or 11th before Seager's home run.

Nola hit a two-run double and Seager homered in a five-run first for Seattle. Miley gave up five hits and five runs without getting an out in the shortest start of his career.

Nola's first home run of the night came in the second to put Seattle up 7-0, and he added a solo shot in the seventh to make it 8-5.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales yielded seven hits and five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

Seager's big night gave him 21 homers, making him the first player in franchise history to have 20 or more in eight straight seasons.

Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, hit his first career homer to cut the lead to three in the sixth. There was one out in the inning when Reddick chased Gonzales with a homer to right field to make it 7-5.

The Astros cut the lead to 7-1 in the second when Yordan Alvarez scored on a wild pitch by Gonzales. The pitcher dashed from the mound to cover home plate and the throw was just short, allowing Alvarez to slide in safely.

Gonzales and Alvarez collided on the slide and the pitcher was shaken up, but stayed in the game after a short visit with trainers and a few warmup pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford remained out with a strained hamstring, but manager Scott Servais said Crawford was doing better and hopes to play again this season.

Astros: RHP Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his pitching shoulder and miss the remainder of the season. Sanchez hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle. The club had expected him to return this season, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday that Sanchez will have the unspecified procedure on his right shoulder next week and won't return this year. ... All-Star OF George Springer was diagnosed with a mild concussion and will miss a few games. Luhnow said he expects Springer to return early next week. Springer was carted off the field Tuesday after his head hit the wall when he made a catch against the Brewers.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle will use an opener followed by LHP Tommy Milone when the series continues Friday. Milone will make his 14th appearance after striking out 46 in his first 13 outings this season.

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (4-7, 5.55 ERA) goes for Houston. Valdez allowed six runs and a season-high nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of a loss at Toronto in his last start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports