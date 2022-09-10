Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 1:36 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the night.